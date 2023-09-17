Asia Cup 2023: Here's all you need to know about prize money for winners, runner-up teams

India defeated Sri Lanka in today's final match to win the 2023 Asia Cup, which was contested in the ODI format. The prize money for the champions and runners-up in the Asia Cup 2023 was revealed by the Asian Cricket Council to congratulate the finalists.

The overall purse pool for the Asia Cup 2023 prize money was $4 million divided among the teams.

What will the winner of the Asia Cup 2023 final receive in prize money?

Winners of the competition will get a prize fund of $200,000. The prize money for the winner of the 2023 Asia Cup is equal to Rs 592,84,000 in Pakistani rupees (PKR).

The losing team in the Asia Cup 2023 championship game will get a $100,000 award (PKR29,642,000).

The other three teams will also get money as a reward in addition to the finalist teams. Despite the last place finisher.

Here is a list of the who will get what from Asia Cup 2023