Asia Cup 2023: How to watch free live streaming?

Web Desk 10:25 PM | 4 Aug, 2023
The much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 tournament, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will commence from August 30 co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Where Pakistani cricket lovers has finally got a chance to watch a mega event live in stadium, many will be searching for free live streaming but now there is a fantastic news for Pakistani cricket lovers.

For the Asia Cup 2023, Tamasha has obtained exclusive free-to-air digital broadcasting rights. On Tamasha's site, cricket lovers can now watch the exhilarating action live and for nothing. The deal was formally signed on August 3, 2023, in Karachi by representatives of Tamasha and TenSports.

According to Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz, "With Tamasha, we have brought Pakistanis even closer to the most popular sport so they can live every moment of the largest cricket events." 

Cricket fans are anticipating this spectacular competition, which is expected to have fierce games and exhilarating moments.

Top cricketing nations from the area will compete in the Asia Cup for the coveted crown. The tournament's schedule, competing teams, and structure will have spectators on the edge of their seats the whole time.

The first encounter between Pakistan and India, which is scheduled for September 2, 2023, would be of great interest to Pakistani supporters. It's even possible that Pakistan and India play three times throughout the competition, which will undoubtedly add to the atmosphere.

Fans may get Tamasha's free HD live broadcast of the Asia Cup through its user-friendly Android and iOS applications, as well as the Tamasha website. The app's casting capability enables live streaming on smart TVs for consumers seeking a better viewing experience.

Tamasha has established itself as the preferred streaming service for important sporting events. The T20 World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup 2022, HBL PSL 2023, and other bilateral cricket series of the Pakistan Cricket team were previously watched by cricket enthusiasts on Tamasha.

However, it goes more than simply live streaming! On Tamasha, users have had the opportunity to take part in tournaments with live trivia and win fantastic prizes. 

Here’s the 'complete schedule' of Asia Cup 2023

