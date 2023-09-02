Will spectators get refund if Asia Cup matches are abandoned due to rain?

With all eyes on today's Pakistan-India match today, rain threat looms large over the blockbuster clash and coming games as well, with fan remaining curious about refund policy of tickets.

Considering showers in Kandy for last couple of days, Pakistan Cricket Board has issued new directives for the refund of Asia Cup tickets.

As per the refund policy, ticket refunds will only be made if the game is cancelled prior to the toss or the venue of a match is changed and the ticket holders cannot attend the match at the new location.

PCB clarified that no refunds will be made in case of a match being abandoned after the toss.

It also said if match is abandoned or cancelled due to bad weather or playing conditions; or postponed and subsequently played, spectators will get no refund.

If ticket holder is unable to attend the postponed or rescheduled match, they will be eligible for a refund.

How to apply for Asia Cup matches ticket refund

To claim refund, spectators have been told to sent a mail to ticketing@pcb.com.pk, and refunds will be processed within 10 business days after receipt of the request.

PCB further said following are excluded from availing the benefit ticket refunds. First, the Re-sold or transferred tickets, second unauthorised ticket sales and last expulsion or eviction of the ticket holder from the venue.