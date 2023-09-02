Rewriting The Digital Future of Pakistan

Guess who's the talk of the town in the telecom world? Yep, the new digital telco experience that's promising to jazz up your digital experience with a cool, hassle-free, and super digital vibe. Unlimited data and all network calling? (Is that even possible? Check for yourself! A seemingly completely digital sign-up process? Check Again! No wonder their competitors, the champions of legal showdowns over tech superiority seem to be feeling the heat!
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 02, 2023 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410.9
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.26
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Karachi
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Quetta
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Attock
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Multan
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
