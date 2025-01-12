Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Which global satellite operators, other than Starlink, are looking to start internet services in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – As millions are facing internet issues in Pakistan, all eyes are now on satellite internet services, while the global operators are seeking regulatory challenges to start service in South Asian nation.

Reports in local media said key companies such as Starlink, OneWeb, and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology are looking to start operations but the regulatory delays hampered the projects. Pakistan’s satellite communications sector garnered interest from global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) operators, including OneWeb – the world’s first GEO-LEO satellite operator – and  Chinese space technology company Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology, but regulatory delays persisted.

These tech giants are still awaiting crucial No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), the authority tasked with overseeing space activities in country of 242 million.

Earlier, reports revealed that IT companies are increasingly adopting Starlink’s satellite internet service to ensure reliable connectivity, as it remains the only solution for seamless communication with international clients. Despite the high costs, with business packages starting around £750 per month, the service’s speed and reliability justify the expense for many companies.

Starlink does not have an official presence in Pakistan, so local businesses are paying for subscriptions abroad. Local ISPs rely on high-orbit satellites, and the government is working on a regulatory framework for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to improve connectivity. Starlink’s representatives recently met with Shaza Fatima Khawaja to discuss licensing and regulation progress in Pakistan.

Starlink gets SECP Registration in Pakistan as Elon Musk awaiting govt approval for launch

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

