Starlink gets SECP Registration in Pakistan as Elon Musk awaiting govt approval for launch

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis eyed launch of satellite internet Starlink as Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Registration is finalized by the tech giant.

IT Minister Shaza Khawaja told a digital platform about Starlink, registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) – which regulates external service providers to corporate and other sectors.

The development sparked frenzy, especially after Elon Musk’s recent tweet in which he mentioned waiting for approval to launch Starlink in South Asian nation.

For the unversed, a similar announcement was made two year back when Ryan Goodnight called on then IT Minister Syed Aminul Haq. Haq confirmed Starlink’s registration with SECP, with Goodnight expressing optimism about Pakistan’s progress in the telecommunications sector and stating that the necessary steps had been completed.

Amid the ongoing censorship on internet and digital platforms, official service launch remains unclear on government approval.

All eyes are now on Pakistani government officials and X as they work to clear the final hurdles for Starlink’s long-awaited debut in the fifth most populated nation.