Jemima Goldsmith’s hiking adventure in Cape Town ends in hospital visit

ISLAMABAD – Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of incarcerated Pakistani leader Imran Khan, suffered foot injury after falling during hiking adventure in Cape Town, South Africa.

The British socialite was moved to local medical facility after suffering fall while hiking in South Africa as she planned summiting Lion’s Head peak, which stands 669 metres above sea level in Table Mountain National Park.

The 50-year-old dropped updates on social media, posting pictures of herself in a wheelchair with her right foot and ankle in a protective boot. The filmmaker shared witty caption, saying “Festive break (pun intended) in Cape Town.

Embracing the highs and the lows of 2025… Incredible views from the summit of Lion’s Head with friends & family, followed by a tumble and a long, dark hobble down. Happy New Year, folks!, she wrote. The post shows her lying in a hospital bed