Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Hitman paid with Umrah Tickets, bike to kill man in Lahore’s Sabzazar

Hitman Paid With Umrah Tickets Bike To Kill Man In Lahores Sabzazar

LAHORE – Police in Lahore cracked first murder of 2025 as a man killed by a hired assassin for reward of two Umrah tickets.

Cops in the provincial capital uncovered a disturbing motive behind a murder that occurred on January 1, as police investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Riaz, was gunned down by an accused shooter named Usman, who confessed to the crime after being nabbed.

The detailed probe revealed that Usman was offered two Umrah tickets by the mastermind behind the crime, Imtiaz, Riaz’s brother-in-law. The motive behind the murder was tied to a longstanding property dispute between Riaz and Imtiaz. As part of the plot, Imtiaz promised Usman the Umrah tickets as compensation for carrying out the fatal act.

The tragic incident took place in busy market where Imtiaz and Usman followed him to the market, where the crime took place. Authorities traced Usman through a phone call he made to the victim’s number, which led to his arrest.

Imtiaz is on the run as police launched a manhunt to apprehend mastermind. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to bring the case to a close and ensure justice for Riaz.

Three brothers shot dead inside Faisalabad police station

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 7 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 278.4 280.1
EUR Euro 288.75 291.5
GBP UK Pound Sterling 348 351.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.55 76.2
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.9 74.45
AUD Australian Dollar 173.75 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 736.4 744.4
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.97 38.37
DKK Danish Krone 38.08 38.48
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895.5 905
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.27 61.87
NZD New Zealand Dollar 154.13 156.13
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.2 24.5
OMR Omani Riyal 720.75 729.25
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.86 76.56
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.25 206.25
SEK Swedish Krona 24.76 25.06
CHF Swiss Franc 307.08 309.88
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search