Hitman paid with Umrah Tickets, bike to kill man in Lahore’s Sabzazar

LAHORE – Police in Lahore cracked first murder of 2025 as a man killed by a hired assassin for reward of two Umrah tickets.

Cops in the provincial capital uncovered a disturbing motive behind a murder that occurred on January 1, as police investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Riaz, was gunned down by an accused shooter named Usman, who confessed to the crime after being nabbed.

The detailed probe revealed that Usman was offered two Umrah tickets by the mastermind behind the crime, Imtiaz, Riaz’s brother-in-law. The motive behind the murder was tied to a longstanding property dispute between Riaz and Imtiaz. As part of the plot, Imtiaz promised Usman the Umrah tickets as compensation for carrying out the fatal act.

The tragic incident took place in busy market where Imtiaz and Usman followed him to the market, where the crime took place. Authorities traced Usman through a phone call he made to the victim’s number, which led to his arrest.

Imtiaz is on the run as police launched a manhunt to apprehend mastermind. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to bring the case to a close and ensure justice for Riaz.