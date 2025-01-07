Karachi Police officer faces action for ‘showering over Rs60lac’ at Qawali Night

KARACHI – A police officer landed in hot waters after viral clip shows him showering millions at Qawali Event in port city.

Reports shared online show a police officer identified as Raja Khalid showered piles of cash during a night event, sparking controversy on social media.

Netizens shared the clip on WhatsApp and other social media, prompting senior officials to take swift action. In response to the incident, authorities reportedly ordered an inquiry and suspended Raja Khalid for investigation.

As the clip sparked frenzy, social media users raised questions about the source of money. Users claimed that money shown in the video is believed to be over Rs60lacs and was allegedly recovered during a recent raid.

The investigation is ongoing, with officials seeking to determine whether the cash was mishandled or misappropriated. The recent incident also raised questions about ethical conduct of law enforcement personnel.