No more official Iftar parties in Punjab under austerity measures

Web Desk 01:12 PM | 27 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The provincial government in Punjab has imposed a ban on holding iftar parties at government expense as the country has made various economic modifications including an austerity drive to avert debt default.

A notification issued by Punjab Services and General Administration Department directed that no officials or any other functionary will arrange iftar parties spending public money.

In wake of new measures, the provincial administration of the country’s most populous region also restricted exchanging gifts for departmental delegations during the Holy Month of Ramadan, exempting diplomats and foreign guests from these restrictions.

Sharif-led government has rolled out a series of so-called austerity measures in an effort to woo the IMF as the global lender is giving hard times to crisis-hit country for the release of bailout funds.

In this regard, the Prime minister called for the rich to start paying taxes and said the country will begin an austerity drive to reduce debt.

