Perks for ministers scrapped as PM Shehbaz announces austerity measures

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced multiple austerity measures, mainly aim at his cabinet members and government officers, in order to cut burden on the national kitty amid ongoing economic crisis.

Addressing a press conference alongside members of the federal cabinet in the federal cabinet, the premier said that ministers, state ministers and special advisers to the premier would to receive salaries and perks. He said that all ministers would now pay their utility bills from their own pocket.

Saying a ban has been imposed on use of luxury vehicles for cabinet members, he said the vehicles would be revoked and will be auctioned. He said, “Where needed, ministers will be provided only one car for security.”

He further said that federal ministers would also travel in economy class when undertaking domestic and international tours, adding that their support staff would no longer be allowed to go on state visits. He said there would be a ban on the ministers to say in five-star hotels during foreign trips.

All the measures will be implemented immediately, he said, adding that the current expenditure of ministries, departments and sub-departments would be cut by 15%.

He also imposed a ban on buying all luxury items until June 2024, adding that one-dish policy will be adopted for government functions. However, the foreign guests will be exempted from this policy.

He said a committee will also be formed to decide about selling the state-owe land, adding that video conferencing will be used for meetings.

At the outset of his presser, the prime minister said that the government had passed the mini-budget under which new taxes were being imposed on big corporations so that the common man could be protected from inflation to some extent. However, he confirmed that the IMF deal will further trigger inflation in the country.

He also announced to make the record of the Toshakhana case public, adding that a new policy will be made to acquire the gifts given by the foreign dignitaries to the Pakistani officials. He said the third party would decide the value of the gifts.

The premier also took aim at President Arif Alvi for announced a date for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling it an unconstitutional move. He also announced to write a letter to the president to condemn his action.