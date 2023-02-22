Imran Khan blasts PM’s austerity measures, says IMF deal to spiral up inflation

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan hit out at the austerity measures announced earlier in the day by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying such moves would bring no respite for common man facing skyrocketing inflation.

He address the nation via video link after the premier held a press conference where he admitted that the revival of IMF programme would further triggerthe inflation, which is already 50-year high, in the country. He recalled the PTI had also entered into an agreement with the global lender but it had not put a burden on the masses.

He said Shehbaz Sharif was seeking sacrifices from public but the “cabal of crooks” was not ready to bring back he billions stashed in the foreign countries.

Talking about the Jail Bharo movement that launched today from Lahore, he said the nation should stand and take part in the drive and shatter the idols of fears.

He also threatened the police with action once he returned to power, for what he called violence going his party workers. He admired the people of Lahore and the PTI senior leadership for actively participating in the court arrest drive.

He said the coalition government had come into the power with a promise to fix the country’s economy but they have destroyed it further.

He reiterated his allegations against the PDM leaders, saying Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari along with foreign powers hatched a plan to topple his democratic government.

He also urged people to come out if the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were not held within 90 days.