Imran Khan blasts PM’s austerity measures, says IMF deal to spiral up inflation

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan hit out at the austerity measures announced earlier in the day by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying such moves would bring no respite for common man facing skyrocketing inflation.
He address the nation via video link after the premier held a press conference where he admitted that the revival of IMF programme would further triggerthe inflation, which is already 50-year high, in the country. He recalled the PTI had also entered into an agreement with the global lender but it had not put a burden on the masses.
He said Shehbaz Sharif was seeking sacrifices from public but the “cabal of crooks” was not ready to bring back he billions stashed in the foreign countries.
Talking about the Jail Bharo movement that launched today from Lahore, he said the nation should stand and take part in the drive and shatter the idols of fears.
He also threatened the police with action once he returned to power, for what he called violence going his party workers. He admired the people of Lahore and the PTI senior leadership for actively participating in the court arrest drive.
He said the coalition government had come into the power with a promise to fix the country’s economy but they have destroyed it further.
He reiterated his allegations against the PDM leaders, saying Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari along with foreign powers hatched a plan to topple his democratic government.
He also urged people to come out if the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were not held within 90 days.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.
During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.
On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.
Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-22-2023
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Wednesday as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,400 per tola to reach Rs195,600.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs1,201 to settle at Rs167,695.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs197,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $8 to reach $1,840 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2023/chinese-bank-approves-dollar-700m-loan-for-pakistan-ishaq-dar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.