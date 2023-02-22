Jacqueline Fernandez to become the face of popular sports and online gaming exchange

DUBAI – Sports and online gaming exchange has gained massive popularity since enthusiasts began discovering easier and quicker ways to indulge in the thrill of wagering responsibly. Popular Bollywood celebrity actress Jacqueline Fernandez has now hopped onto the brand ambassador bandwagon for the well known and widely trusted brand: FairPlay.

Of Sri Lankan origin, Jacqueline has predominantly worked in Hindi films and is now a household name with a staggering fan following among Bollywood fanatics.

FairPlay was founded in 2019 and provides a sports and gaming exchange for cricket and 30 other premium sports. It is known for regularly offering the highest odds in the market, ensuring value to users.

Having garnered the love of millions in her over a decade long career in Bollywood, Jacqueline has

always been known and loved for her contagious zeal and enthusiasm.

Jacqueline has since her debut made her mark in the industry. The gaming world is one where the possibilities are endless and needless to say, thrilling. Jacqueline brings to the brand a face that suits the personality that both her and FairPlay can carry individually and as a team.