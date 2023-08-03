Ex-PCB chairman Ijaz Butt passes away in Lahore

LAHORE – Former chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and Test Cricketer Ijaz Butt breathed his last in the provincial capital Lahore, his family confirmed Thursday.

Butt, known for his valuable contribution to Pakistan cricket, was ill for some time, his son-in-law told local media.

Condolences started pouring in after the demise of former PCB chief. Pakistan Cricket Board also condoled the passing of former Test cricketer and ex-PCB chairman Ijaz Butt.

The PCB is saddened by the news of the passing of former Test cricketer and ex-PCB chairman Ijaz Butt. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/EH0UuMBfhN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 3, 2023

A controversial figure who oversaw one of the most tumultuous periods in Pakistan cricket.



Our sincerest condolences on the passing of former Test cricketer & PCB Chairman Ijaz Butt. pic.twitter.com/zo3zGKQuCT — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) August 3, 2023

Former Test Cricketer & Fmr. Chairman PCB Ijaz Butt passed away



He played 8 test for Pakistan#Pakistan #cricketnews pic.twitter.com/58uoVA0cXC — Ali Hasan ???? (@AaliHasan10) August 3, 2023

The 85-year-old appeared in eight Test matches from 1959 to 1962. Decades after his retirement from first-class cricket, Butt worked as the director of new projects.

In 2008, then-President Asif Ali Zardari appointed him as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

More to follow…