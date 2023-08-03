Ex-PCB chairman Ijaz Butt passes away in Lahore

LAHORE – Former chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and Test Cricketer Ijaz Butt breathed his last in the provincial capital Lahore, his family confirmed Thursday.
Butt, known for his valuable contribution to Pakistan cricket, was ill for some time, his son-in-law told local media.
Condolences started pouring in after the demise of former PCB chief. Pakistan Cricket Board also condoled the passing of former Test cricketer and ex-PCB chairman Ijaz Butt.
The PCB is saddened by the news of the passing of former Test cricketer and ex-PCB chairman Ijaz Butt. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/EH0UuMBfhN— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 3, 2023
A controversial figure who oversaw one of the most tumultuous periods in Pakistan cricket.— Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) August 3, 2023
Our sincerest condolences on the passing of former Test cricketer & PCB Chairman Ijaz Butt. pic.twitter.com/zo3zGKQuCT
Former Test Cricketer & Fmr. Chairman PCB Ijaz Butt passed away— Ali Hasan ???? (@AaliHasan10) August 3, 2023
He played 8 test for Pakistan#Pakistan #cricketnews pic.twitter.com/58uoVA0cXC
The 85-year-old appeared in eight Test matches from 1959 to 1962. Decades after his retirement from first-class cricket, Butt worked as the director of new projects.
In 2008, then-President Asif Ali Zardari appointed him as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
More to follow…
KARACHI – After facing back-to-back blows, Pakistani rupee witnessed a comeback against the US dollar, registering an upward trend in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency moved up by Rs1.28 in the interbank market, and the dollar was quoted at Rs288.10.
Earlier this week, the rupee registered three losses against the greenback as the currency plummeted. On Wednesday, PKR was settled at 289.38, with a loss of Rs1.84.
Market experts linked the recent changes with the rise in US dollar value to demand-supply pressure while relaxation in import restrictions further pushed the dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Karachi
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Quetta
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Attock
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Multan
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
