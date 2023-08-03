Skardu airport all set to receive first international flight on August 14

GILGIT – Skardu Airport will start operating international flights from August 14 in line with the government’s efforts to promote tourism and economic activities in the region.

Skardu Airport's runway was earlier being expanded for wide-body aircraft landing, and with the expansion, the first international flight from UAE will land at Skardu Airport on Independence Day.

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary told a local publication that the airport – nestled in a valley that is home to a few extremely beautiful lakes and fresh spring water – will be operational for international flights this month.

The airport in the country’s picturesque valley was earlier connected to the federal capital, Islamabad, through PIA flights, as well as frequent flights to Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Karachi but the expansion work makes it capable to handle international flights.

It is the only airport in the northern region that can accommodate wide jets like Airbus A320.

The previous government declared the airport ‘international’ however international flights could not be operated to and from the airport due to issues related to re-fuelling facility.

As of August 2023, arrangements have been made to cater to the fuel needs of international flights, and the facility is expected to be inaugurated later this month.