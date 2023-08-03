Sarmad Khoosat's 'Zindagi Tamasha' set to release on YouTube and Vimeo

This month Pakistan celebrates its month of Independence and freedom, and filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat aims to free something as well. After numerous controversies and delays, the highly anticipated film "Zindagi Tamasha" is finally scheduled to release worldwide on August 4, 2023, on Khoosat Films' YouTube and Vimeo channels.
Despite facing financial and intellectual setbacks, Khoosat, the director and co-producer of the film, appeals to the audience to approach the film with an open heart and mind.
Initially, "Zindagi Tamasha," produced by Khoosat Films, received international acclaim, earning multiple awards and being Pakistan's official submission for the Oscars. However, due to protests by religious groups, the film encountered difficulties in reaching local audiences, even with clearance from all three censor boards. Now, in honour of Pakistan's Independence Month, the team has decided to release the film directly to the audience.
In an emotional statement, Sarmad expressed his desire to liberate the film during this month of independence, lamenting the controversies that overshadowed its original message. He acknowledged the collective sense of loss and perceived failure, asserting that it was not just his personal struggle but a reflection of the system's failure to support independent voices.
Despite the challenges, Sarmad invites viewers to watch "Zindagi Tamasha" without prejudice, separating it from the controversies that surrounded it. He encourages viewers to critique the film based on its own merits and form their own opinions.
View this post on Instagram
"Zindagi Tamasha," a passion project created without external funding or corporate involvement, was meant to provide a cinematic experience, made with great sensitivity and care. However, unfair treatment and discrimination hindered its theatrical release. Now, it will be available on YouTube and Vimeo, with a director's cut option on demand.
Sarmad hopes that viewers will respect his request not to share unauthorized copies of the film and emphasizes the effort, hard work, and time that artists invest in their work.
The film, written by a talented team, is set in Lahore and follows the chaos in the life of a devout elderly man after a video featuring him goes viral on social media.
On the verge of release, "Zindagi Tamasha" represents a bright light for Sarmad and his team, and they invite viewers to experience the story directly on YouTube and contribute to the filmmakers if they wish to support the production.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 3, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370.2
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.7
|77,4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.72
|769.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.96
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.56
|941.56
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.06
|180.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28,25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.89
|751.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.62
|332.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Karachi
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Quetta
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Attock
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Multan
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.