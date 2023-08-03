Search

Sarmad Khoosat's 'Zindagi Tamasha' set to release on YouTube and Vimeo

Web Desk 02:19 PM | 3 Aug, 2023
Source: Youtube

This month Pakistan celebrates its month of Independence and freedom, and filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat aims to free something as well. After numerous controversies and delays, the highly anticipated film "Zindagi Tamasha" is finally scheduled to release worldwide on August 4, 2023, on Khoosat Films' YouTube and Vimeo channels.

Despite facing financial and intellectual setbacks, Khoosat, the director and co-producer of the film, appeals to the audience to approach the film with an open heart and mind.

Initially, "Zindagi Tamasha," produced by Khoosat Films, received international acclaim, earning multiple awards and being Pakistan's official submission for the Oscars. However, due to protests by religious groups, the film encountered difficulties in reaching local audiences, even with clearance from all three censor boards. Now, in honour of Pakistan's Independence Month, the team has decided to release the film directly to the audience.

In an emotional statement, Sarmad expressed his desire to liberate the film during this month of independence, lamenting the controversies that overshadowed its original message. He acknowledged the collective sense of loss and perceived failure, asserting that it was not just his personal struggle but a reflection of the system's failure to support independent voices.

Despite the challenges, Sarmad invites viewers to watch "Zindagi Tamasha" without prejudice, separating it from the controversies that surrounded it. He encourages viewers to critique the film based on its own merits and form their own opinions.

"Zindagi Tamasha," a passion project created without external funding or corporate involvement, was meant to provide a cinematic experience, made with great sensitivity and care. However, unfair treatment and discrimination hindered its theatrical release. Now, it will be available on YouTube and Vimeo, with a director's cut option on demand.

Sarmad hopes that viewers will respect his request not to share unauthorized copies of the film and emphasizes the effort, hard work, and time that artists invest in their work.

The film, written by a talented team, is set in Lahore and follows the chaos in the life of a devout elderly man after a video featuring him goes viral on social media.

On the verge of release, "Zindagi Tamasha" represents a bright light for Sarmad and his team, and they invite viewers to experience the story directly on YouTube and contribute to the filmmakers if they wish to support the production.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

