95-year-old man marries again in Mansehra 

PESHAWAR – A 95-year-old man in Mansehra city of northwestern Pakistan married again years after his first wife passed away.

Reports said the elderly man, named Zakariya, has seven sons and five daughters while the total number of his grand-children and great-grand children is said to be above 90.

His nikkah was solemnized by local cleric Maulana Ghulam Murtaza in a ceremony which was attended by his family members and others.

Zakariya had been trying to get married for a long time but it could not happen due to resistance from some of his children. Finally, his younger son, Waqar Tanoli, fulfilled his father’s wish.

Reports said the bride for the 95-year-old man belongs to Sarai Alamgir, Gujarat.