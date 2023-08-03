Civilians’ military trial: CJP resolves to block any unconstitutional moves 

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said on Thursday the Supreme Court would stop the military from taking any unconstitutional steps.

The top judge made comments when a six-member bench, headed by him and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik, heard a set of petitions challenging the civilians’ trial in the military courts.

While concluding the today’s hearing, CJP Bandial said the apex court would ensure that justice is done in the case.

The top judge then sought assurance from Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan that no proceedings will be carried out in military trials of the civilians. In reply, the AGP said the military leadership had given assurance in this regard.

At which, the chief justice said: “We give respect to those who cooperate with court”. Later, he adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Following the May 9 incident when the PTI protesters stormed military installations, the government said those who will find guilty of attacking the military installations would be handed over to military courts for their trial.

The PTI chief and several others, including Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, expressed concerns over the decisions and filed petitions in the top court, asking it to declare the government’s decision of civilian’s military trial null and void.