PM Shehbaz leaves for maiden China visit next week

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to China from Tuesday next week.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that the premier will hold talks with Chinese leadership on bilateral, regional and global issues.

At the conclusion of his visit, the premier will witness the signing of MoUs and agreements in diverse areas and help advance the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

He said the two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The spokesperson said the Prime Minister, who would also be accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

This would be prime minister’s first visit to China since assuming office in April 2022 and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on 16th September 2022.

The Pakistani PM will be among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

His visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China.