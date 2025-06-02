May 9 cases: Imran Khan refuses polygraph test for fourth time

RAWALPINDI – PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday refused to undergo a polygraph test for the fourth time in May 9 cases.

A Lahore police investigation team, led by DSP Asif Javed and including Inspectors Muhammad Tasaddaq, Saleem, Naveed, and Punjab Forensic Unit’s Abid Ayub, arrived at Adiala Jail to conduct the test.

The team intended to carry out a polygraph test related to the May 9 cases, but Imran Khan once again declined.

Lahore police had previously attempted three times to conduct polygraph, photogrammetric, and voice-matching tests on the former prime minister.

The investigative team was set to question Imran Khan in connection with 11 FIRs registered in Lahore related to the May 9 incidents. Following his refusal, the team returned from Adiala Jail without conducting the test.