PTCL Group introduces six months maternity, 30 days paternity leaves

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s largest telecommunication and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) has achieved a momentous milestone in organizational culture by introducing 6 months of Maternity and 30 days of Paternity leaves for its employees.
The policy guidelines provide ample time for new mothers and fathers to bond and care for their newborns through availing fully paid maternity and paternity leaves, respectively. To make it more flexible and convenient, paternity leaves can be availed on a staggered basis during the first year of childbirth.
The policy changes reflect the ongoing cultural transformation at PTCL Group that aims to promote employee well-being and help its team members support a healthier work-life balance. PTCL Group is committed to transforming its policies and has introduced multiple initiatives to foster inclusion and support the physical and mental health and well-being of its employees.
Commenting on policy guidelines, Group Chief People Officer, Shoaib Baig said, “We’re thrilled to introduce changes to our Maternity and Paternity policy guidelines, aligning them with the leading employers in Pakistan. Our cultural transformation journey, ‘#TayyarHo’ thrives beyond the workplace, embracing every aspect of life.
Being an inclusive organization, we cater a range of ‘Family Friendly’ policies, guidelines and benefits thoughtfully designed for our employees which enable them to give their best to the organization while managing other integral priorities in life. This is a testament to our commitment to becoming an employer of choice.”
The new Maternity and Paternity Leaves underscore PTCL Group's dedication to creating a supportive work environment and fostering a more resilient workforce.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 3, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370.2
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.7
|77,4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.72
|769.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.96
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.56
|941.56
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.06
|180.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28,25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.89
|751.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.62
|332.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Karachi
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Quetta
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Attock
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Multan
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
