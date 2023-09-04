Oppo A38 unveils with 90Hz screen and 33W fast charging

The Oppo A38 first surfaced through leaks last week, and today it quietly appeared on the company's website in the United Arab Emirates.

Oppo A38 – Specifications

In accordance with the released information, the phone includes a 50 MP primary camera and a straightforward LTE-only processor, even though the UAE has widespread 5G service.

The Oppo A38 features a 6.56" HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 90 Hz. The 5 MP front camera sensor is housed in a waterdrop notch.

Two cameras are located on the device's rear, although only the primary one is effective. This camera has autofocus and a 50 MP resolution. It also has an f/1.8 aperture. There is a 2 MP depth sensor on the secondary camera.

Oppo A38's processor

The Mediatek Helio G85 processor, along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, powers the smartphone. The micro SD slot may allow an extra 1 TB of storage expansion.

It's noteworthy that the Oppo AE division has promised consumers that the phone would get upgrades for 2.5 years. This dedication is particularly noteworthy in light of the A38's marketing as a more reasonably priced gadget.

Oppo A38's battery

The Oppo A38 is equipped with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery that supports basic PD (9V/1.5A) and 33W SuperVOOC charging.

The Oppo A38 will be available in two eye-catching colours: Black and Gold. Although pricing and availability information is still pending, considering the phone's entry-level specifications, we anticipate a price of less than $200.