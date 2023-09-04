Oppo A38 unveils with 90Hz screen and 33W fast charging

The Oppo A38 first surfaced through leaks last week, and today it quietly appeared on the company's website in the United Arab Emirates.
In accordance with the released information, the phone includes a 50 MP primary camera and a straightforward LTE-only processor, even though the UAE has widespread 5G service.
The Oppo A38 features a 6.56" HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 90 Hz. The 5 MP front camera sensor is housed in a waterdrop notch.
Two cameras are located on the device's rear, although only the primary one is effective. This camera has autofocus and a 50 MP resolution. It also has an f/1.8 aperture. There is a 2 MP depth sensor on the secondary camera.
Oppo A38's processor
The Mediatek Helio G85 processor, along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, powers the smartphone. The micro SD slot may allow an extra 1 TB of storage expansion.
It's noteworthy that the Oppo AE division has promised consumers that the phone would get upgrades for 2.5 years. This dedication is particularly noteworthy in light of the A38's marketing as a more reasonably priced gadget.
Oppo A38's battery
The Oppo A38 is equipped with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery that supports basic PD (9V/1.5A) and 33W SuperVOOC charging.
The Oppo A38 will be available in two eye-catching colours: Black and Gold. Although pricing and availability information is still pending, considering the phone's entry-level specifications, we anticipate a price of less than $200.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 4, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410.9
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.67
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Karachi
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Quetta
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Attock
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Multan
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
