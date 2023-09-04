Ushna Shah shares insights about upcoming project "Gher"

In the vibrant tapestry of Pakistan's entertainment industry, one name shines brightly, captivating audiences with both her beauty and undeniable talent – Ushna Shah. With over a decade of acting prowess under her belt, she has become a celebrated figure, gracing our screens with memorable performances and charming the hearts of viewers. From her recent nuptials to her much-anticipated upcoming drama, Ushna Shah continues to be a captivating presence in the world of Pakistani entertainment.

In a recent event, Shah shared insights about her forthcoming drama serial with journalist Irfan. She provided a glimpse into her project, revealing, "I am working on a drama titled 'Gher,' although the production might change this working title. My upcoming drama features an impressive lineup of actors, including Usman Mukhtar and Adeel Hussain. It is directed by the talented Yasir Nawaz and boasts a script by Zanjabeel Asim Shah."

Her character in the drama follows a familiar archetype, as she portrays the role of an innocent girl. She remarked, "I have played various negative characters that I immensely enjoyed, and I might explore such roles again in the future. However, in this particular drama, I embody a classic 'good girl' character."

With Yasir Nawaz at the helm and Zanjabeel Asim Shah's script, "Gher" holds the promise of being a remarkable addition to Ushna's repertoire.

The actor made her debut with Khudgarz in 2013 and then created magic with some hit projects including Bashar Momin, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, and Lashkara.