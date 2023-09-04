Search

Lifestyle

Ushna Shah shares insights about upcoming project "Gher"

Maheen Khawaja 08:36 PM | 4 Sep, 2023
Ushna Shah shares insights about upcoming project
Source: Instagram

In the vibrant tapestry of Pakistan's entertainment industry, one name shines brightly, captivating audiences with both her beauty and undeniable talent – Ushna Shah. With over a decade of acting prowess under her belt, she has become a celebrated figure, gracing our screens with memorable performances and charming the hearts of viewers. From her recent nuptials to her much-anticipated upcoming drama, Ushna Shah continues to be a captivating presence in the world of Pakistani entertainment.

In a recent event, Shah shared insights about her forthcoming drama serial with journalist Irfan. She provided a glimpse into her project, revealing, "I am working on a drama titled 'Gher,' although the production might change this working title. My upcoming drama features an impressive lineup of actors, including Usman Mukhtar and Adeel Hussain. It is directed by the talented Yasir Nawaz and boasts a script by Zanjabeel Asim Shah."

Her character in the drama follows a familiar archetype, as she portrays the role of an innocent girl. She remarked, "I have played various negative characters that I immensely enjoyed, and I might explore such roles again in the future. However, in this particular drama, I embody a classic 'good girl' character."

With Yasir Nawaz at the helm and Zanjabeel Asim Shah's script, "Gher" holds the promise of being a remarkable addition to Ushna's repertoire.

The actor made her debut with Khudgarz in 2013 and then created magic with some hit projects including Bashar Momin, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, and Lashkara.

Ushna Shah looks chic in black body-hugging dress in Florida

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Srha Asghar all praise for Feroze Khan's appearance in upcoming drama 'Akhara'

06:51 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Offering $10,000, Hareem Shah asks public to attack Ishaq Dar

06:26 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Amna Ilyas dresses up in bold outfits for next project

06:49 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Fans spot Naseem Shah in Urvashi's Instagram story on PAKvIND showdown

05:47 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Watch: Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable video from the beach

11:53 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

When will Aamir Khan release his upcoming films?

10:45 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

‘Shehr-i-Khamoshan’: Punjab announces to expand model graveyards ...

08:52 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 4 September 2023

08:43 AM | 4 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 4, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 354 357
UK Pound Sterling GBP 410.9 415
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.25 88
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239
China Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26
Danish Krone DKK 44.67 45.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 4, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Karachi PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Islamabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Peshawar PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Quetta PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Sialkot PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Attock PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Gujranwala PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Jehlum PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Multan PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Bahawalpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Gujrat PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Nawabshah PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Chakwal PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Hyderabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Nowshehra PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Sargodha PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Faisalabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Mirpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: