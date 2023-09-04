Faryal Fareed becomes first women SSP of Balochistan

QUETTA – Faryal Fareed has taken charge as first ever women senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Fareed has been appointed as SSP Jaffarabad, a bordering area of the province where law and order situation has always been a challenge for the security departments.

Faryal, who hails from Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s Haripur city, assumed charge of the post on September 1 when a ceremony was also held at the Jaffarabad district police office.

Upon arrival, she was presented bouquets by the officials.

It is recealled that SSP Faryal was also the first women police officer in the history of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) to be awarded with the “Sword of Honour” in 2018.

Her husband, Dr Sami Malik, is also affiliated with the police force and serving as as Naseerabad SSP.