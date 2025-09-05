Karachi Traffic Update: Avoid These routes during Eid Milad un Nabi processions

KARACHI – Sindh capital Karachi is bracing for major road closures and traffic diversions as Karachi Traffic Police rolled out comprehensive plan for massive 12 Rabi ul Awal processions scheduled.

Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) is slated to be marked with religious fervor, but this time, metropolis will virtually come to a standstill with two central processions starting from Memon Masjid in the afternoon, one at 2:30 pm concluding at Aram Bagh Masjid, and the grand rally at 3:00 pm heading straight to Nishtar Park.

Avoid MA Jinnah Road, as only officially tagged vehicles allowed entry. Heavy and commercial vehicles have been banned citywide for the entire day.

Karachi Eid Milad Traffic Update

From Nazimabad, traffic will reroute via Lasbela Chowk and Nishtar Road toward Garden.

From Liaquatabad, vehicles will detour through Teen Hatti to Central Jail.

From Hassan Square to PPP Chowrangi, traffic must pass through Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, and Jail Flyover.

No traffic will move from Guru Mandir to Numaish.

Motorists on Shahrah-e-Faisal toward Numaish must turn at Shahrah-e-Quaideen near Noorani Kebab.

From Jamshed Road, traffic will be pushed onto Bahadur Yar Jang Road and Soldier Bazaar.

In South District, routes around Garden Zoo, Saddar, Burns Road, and Empress Market will face strict diversions.

The police warned citizens to avoid MA Jinnah Road and adjoining areas entirely, urging commuters to strictly follow diversion plans to prevent chaos.

Authorities said senior officers will personally supervise the processions to ensure security and traffic discipline as tens of thousands of devotees are expected to flood the streets.