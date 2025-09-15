Usman Wahla suspended as PCB takes stern action on handshake, match referee issue

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla after series of controversies that raised questions about his conduct and decision-making.

The immediate cause of Wahla’s suspension stems from an incident during Asia Cup match between Pakistan and India in Dubai. Match referee Andy Pycroft reportedly instructed both team captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha, not to shake hands due to the prevailing political climate.

Pakistan team condemned this decision as unsportsmanlike and lodged a formal protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his disapproval, stating, “Utterly disappointing to witness the lack of sportsmanship. Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports.”.

In light of these incidents, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stressed board’s commitment to maintaining discipline and professionalism. He reiterated that the honor and prestige of the country are paramount, and any actions that undermine these values will not be tolerated.

Cricket Board has not yet announced permanent replacement for Wahla but is expected to appoint a new Director of International Cricket in the coming weeks.