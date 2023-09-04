Search

Pakistan

MDCAT exams to be held across Sindh on Sept 10

09:29 PM | 4 Sep, 2023
KARACHI - MDCAT written exam for admission in medical and dental colleges of Sindh including Karachi will be held on September 10 as per the new date.

Earlier exam was to be held on August 27 but the government postponed it and now caretaker government has fixed a new date of September 10.

On behalf of the provincial health department, the written test and admission of this year's MDCAT has been entrusted to Jinnah Sindh Medical University.

Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University Prof. Amjad Siraj Memon said that the written test in Karachi will be held at Karachi University's Maskan Gate Ground and Cricket Ground of the Dow University Ojha Campus, while for interior Sindh it will be held at LUMS University Jamshoro in Hyderabad, Bilawal Sports Complex in Nawabshah and Larkana Police Training School in Shaheed Benazirabad Nawabshah.

MDCAT Syllabus 2023

PMDC decided that the syllabus of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test will remain the same as last year's exam.

MDCAT Merit Formula 2023

Matric score – 10 percent

Intermediate (FSc) – 40 percent

MDCAT – 50 percent

MDCAT exam Structure

Total number of MCQs: 200

Exam Duration: 3.5 Hours

Minimum Passing Marks for MEDICAL College Admission: 65 percent

Minimum Passing Marks for Dental College Admission: 55 percent

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

