MDCAT 2023 exam date revealed – check all details here

LAHORE – Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Saturday announced to hold Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) on 27, August 2023.

MDCAT, a vital evaluation for aspiring medical and dental students, will be carried out at designated PMC centre under a uniform policy. The entrance centres would be established in Islamabad and all four provinces.

MDCAT Syllabus 2023

PMDC decided that the syllabus of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test will remain the same as last year's exam.

MDCAT Merit Formula 2023

Matric score – 10 percent

Intermediate (FSc) – 40 percent

MDCAT – 50 percent

MDCAT exam Structure

Total number of MCQs: 200

Exam Duration: 3.5 Hours

Minimum Passing Marks for MEDICAL College Admission: 65 percent

Minimum Passing Marks for Dental College Admission: 55 percent