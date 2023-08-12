MDCAT 2023 exam date revealed – check all details here

LAHORE – Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Saturday announced to hold Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) on 27, August 2023.
MDCAT, a vital evaluation for aspiring medical and dental students, will be carried out at designated PMC centre under a uniform policy. The entrance centres would be established in Islamabad and all four provinces.
PMDC decided that the syllabus of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test will remain the same as last year's exam.
Matric score – 10 percent
Intermediate (FSc) – 40 percent
MDCAT – 50 percent
Total number of MCQs: 200
Exam Duration: 3.5 Hours
Minimum Passing Marks for MEDICAL College Admission: 65 percent
Minimum Passing Marks for Dental College Admission: 55 percent
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 12, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,400 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,680.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.