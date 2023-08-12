Govt issues commemorative stamps for 75 years of US-Pak relations

As a gesture of strengthening diplomatic relationships between Pakistan and the US, the government of Pakistan issued commemorative stamps.

These stamps were issued on the completion of 75 years of Pakistan-US relations. The stamp is based on images of Minar Pakistan and the Statue of Liberty.

US Ambassador Donald Blome and Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan participated in the commemorative ticket release ceremony.

Blome and Khan also signed the photos of the commemorative ticket.

Ambassador Blome hosted the reception to honor the commemorative stamp while Majeed was honored as the Chief Guest at the event.

