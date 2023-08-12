Search

Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar picked as caretaker PM

Web Desk 03:23 PM | 12 Aug, 2023
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar, a representative from Balochistan in the Senate, has been designated as the interim Prime Minister, according to an announcement released by the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.

This decision follows a second round of discussions between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz. A summary detailing this decision has been submitted to President Arif Alvi for approval.

Following the meeting, Raja Riaz addressed the media, stating, “We have come to the conclusion that the temporary prime minister should hail from a smaller province.”

"We have reached a mutual understanding that Anwaarul Haq Kakar will assume the role of the interim Prime Minister," Riaz declared.

"I proposed this name, and the Prime Minister has given his approval. Both the Prime Minister and I have endorsed the summary," he informed journalists. He added that Kakar would be sworn in as the leader of the temporary administration tomorrow (Sunday).

All eyes on Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz’s meeting today over name of caretaker Prime Minister

Who is Anwaarul Haq?

Anwaaul Haq Kakar has held the position of a Senator in the Parliament since March 2018. He secured his seat in the Senate as an independent candidate representing Balochistan during the 2018 Senate elections.

Kakar formally assumed his duties as a Senator on the 12th of March, 2018. Prior to his Senate tenure, he played a pivotal role in the establishment of a new political entity known as the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

This development arose subsequent to a letter sent by President Dr Arif Alvi to PM Shehbaz, reminding them both to propose a “suitable person” for the role of interim prime minister by August 12 (Saturday).

In his letter to both Prime Minister Shehbaz and Raja Riaz, the president outlined that in accordance with Article 224A, they are required to suggest a name for the interim prime minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

President Alvi wrote, “As stipulated in Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly must propose a suitable individual for the position of caretaker Prime Minister no later than August 12th.”

As per the nation’s Constitution, if the prime minister and the opposition leader fail to reach an agreement on a nominee within three days, the matter is referred to the parliamentary committee responsible for selecting an interim Prime Minister.

According to the procedure, the Prime Minister and the opposition leader will present their respective preferences for the esteemed position to the parliamentary committee.

Subsequently, the parliamentary committee will have a three-day window to finalize the name of the interim prime minister.

However, if the committee fails to reach a consensus on the candidate, then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will choose the interim prime minister within two days from the names submitted by both the opposition and the government.

The prime minister mentioned during a conversation with journalists in Islamabad on Friday that the coalition partners would be consulted before a final decision is made on this matter.

Caretaker prime minister's name will be finalised today, says PM Shehbaz

