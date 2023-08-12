Search

Pakistan

All eyes on Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz’s meeting today over name of caretaker Prime Minister

12:05 PM | 12 Aug, 2023
All eyes on Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz’s meeting today over name of caretaker Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD – Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will meet today to decide a name for the next caretaker prime minister.

The matter of the appointment of the next prime minister remained a hot topic as the government and opposition failed to announce the name of upcoming premier, who will run the administrative matters until the next elections.

In recent development, President Dr Arif Alvi sent letters to PM Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz to propose a candidate for the coveted slot by tomorrow.

If the incumbent government and opposition fail to elect any caretaker prime minister, the matter will be landed to a parliamentary committee.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has surfaced as a key figure in the selection process for the caretaker PM while some other reports suggest the name of Jalil Jillani for the role of interim PM.

Who will be the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan?

