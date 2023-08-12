Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Anwaarul Haq Kakar is a Pakistani politician who is appointed as caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan. He has been a Senator since March 2018.

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar?

Family details

He was born in 1971 in Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan. He belongs to the Kakar tribe of Pashtun ethnicity, so he represents both Pashtuns and Balochs.

Education

He completed his early education in Quetta. Later, he joined the Cadet College Kohat, but he returned home due to death of his father.

He holds a Master's degree in Political Science, Sociology and is an alumnus of the University of Balochistan.

Political career

In 2008, Kakar contested the National Assembly election from Quetta on the ticket of Q-League.

Kakar was elected to the Senate as an independent candidate on general seat from Balochistan in 2018 Senate elections. He took oath as Senator on March 12, 2018.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Balochistan Awami Party

He co-launched a new political party Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and was appointed the party's central spokesman in 2018.

He also worked as chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, and as member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.

Besides politician, Kakar is widely regarded as an intellectual in the country.

8th Caretaker PM of Pakistan

Anwaarul Haq Kakar was picked as the caretaker Prime Minister by the opposition leader Raja Riaz and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. President Arif Alvi signed the summary making him the 8th caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The new caretaker PM also enjoys good ties with the mainstream political parties including PML-N and PPP.