Anzela Abbasi shares highlights from her mayoun

With millions of people in awe of her fairytale wedding, Anzela Abbasi is over the moon. The young starlet who hails from an influential family of actors recently tied the knot in what looked like a royal wedding with a touch of chic and elegance.

While Anzela's mother, the iconic actress Javeria Abbasi, has been sharing candid moments from her darling daughter's wedding, the young wife also shared another sneak peak into her modern mayoun.

Taking to Instagram, Anzela shared a reel featuring moments from her mayoon. The heartwarming reel saw the young couple dancing in their sunflower patterned mayoun matching sets.

With a plethora of PDA, Abbasi and her husband Tashfeen Ansari set couple and wedding goals for all the lovers out there.

"Really felt like magic," Anzela stated on Instagram.

The daughter of former couple Shamoon and Javeria Abbasi, Anzela herself is an accomplished actress with a string of successful projects including Nibah, Laal Ishq, Main Haar Nahi Manoun Gi, and Haqeeqat.