Where was Shamoon Abbasi during Anzela's wedding? cryptic post says it all!

Following the wedding of Pakistani former couple, Juvaria and Shamoon Abbasi’s daughter Anzela Abbasi, netizens have been curious to find out why Shamoon did not attend his daughter's wedding.

Keen-eyed social media users raised the question when the Manto actor was nowhere to be seen in all three of the lavish events of Anzela's wedding by her mother, Juvaria.

While some assumed that the 50-year-old actor couldn't be a part of his daughter's big day due to the recent accident he was involved in, others were still looking for an answer.

To respond to the online debate, Abbasi shared a cryptic message — with no names or events cited — and reflected on his "decision to detach" himself from "shameless people." He also added that he doesn't want" anything to do with "impudent and immodest, shameless people" in life.

In a Facebook post, Abbasi wrote, “small reminder about my decisions to detach from shameless people: I never wanted to be attached or known to have anything with impudent and immodest, shameless people in my life and never I will.

Abbasi also added that he would stand firm on his decision regardless of the relationship he shares with the people.

"No matter what my relationship is with them I prefer to stay away from them no matter what !!" he added.

"God you are great to give me blessings in disguises. Some physical damages save you from damaging your soul," Abbasi concluded.

Married to Juvaria Abbasi from 1997 to 2009, Shamoon is a father to Anzela (born to Juvaria). The former couple's daughter is also an actor by profession.