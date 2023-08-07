Gold price increases by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices went up in domestic market on Monday despite a downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs1,100 to close at Rs221,700. The price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs943 to settle at Rs190,072 per tola, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $2 to settle at $1,940 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2750 and Rs2,357.680, respectively.