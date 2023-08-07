Saba Qamar 'touched' after acquiring 10-year long residency Golden Visa

Lollywood's acclaimed actress, Saba Qamar, has added one more feather to her cap. The Sangat star has been awarded a 10-year residency Golden Visa by the United Arab Emirates.

The Fraud actress also extended her paramount gratitude to GCC Legal Consultants for their support and professional handling of the visa process.

Qamar is the latest celebrity to be added to the list of Pakistani stars awarded by the UAE including Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Momal Sheikh, Fakhr-e-Alam, and Maya Ali and others.

In accepting the honour, Qamar posted an Instagram story stating that she is "touched" by the coveted award and expressed her gratitude.

On the work front, Qamar was recently seen in Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam. She will next be seen in Serial Killer.