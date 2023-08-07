UAE reduces visa overstay fines: Read fresh regulations for tourists, travelers and residents here

DUBAI - The UAE government has reduced the visa overstay fines in a major relief to all those who find it sometimes difficult to adhere to the visa validity duration.

Under the fresh regulations announced by Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, if you stay longer on your visa, you will have to pay only Dh50 each day instead of Dh100; the same fine applies to whether you are a tourist, resident, or a traveler.

This new rule is to make sure that visitors follow the visa rules and renew their visas on time to avoid punishment. Officials from the authority want people from other countries who live or visit UAE to use official dedicated websites to make the visa process easier.

Applicants can also check the service fees for various visa applications through the official websites including the one by Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and stay informed on the latest developments.

It has also been clarified that applicants can now submit requests for entry permits and visas through the official website, the authority's smart application, the Dubai Now app, and authorised printing centres, Khaleej Times reported.

For those who are not well versed with the online system, registered printing offices under the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship or accredited printing offices approved by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai can be visited in person, and visa applications and entry permits can still be submitted there. Once approved, applicants will receive a confirmation message along with the original entry permit.

The United Arab Emirates in general and Dubai in particular are trying to attract tourists and as per the latest developments, a Schengen-style visa is also being envisioned for the region. The statistics confirm that Dubai will continue to be visited by businessmen, politicians, IT experts, globetrotters, and people from all walks of life who find the region pleasant in terms of opportunities and lifestyle offered.