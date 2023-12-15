Search

Sweden's fresh integration policy for immigrants includes written test: Details inside

STOCKHOLM - The authorities in Sweden have unveiled a new integration policy for immigrants to adapt to society including a written test to examine the foreigners.

Sweden's Ministry of Labour and Employment has put forward a requirement mandating all foreign residents to secure employment as a means to stay in the country.

The fresh reforms aim to ensure self-sufficiency for all residents, making it essential for newcomers to integrate into the labor market. Alongside this legislation, the Swedish government emphasizes the importance of understanding the nation's core values enshrined in its laws, social norms, and regulations.

The government is not merely focused on teaching the Swedish language but also aims to instill a profound understanding of Sweden's foundational values essential to its identity.

Johan Pehrson, Sweden's Labour Market and Integration Minister, highlighted the necessity for immigrants to learn the Swedish language and learn how the Swedish society operates.

The initiative comes after the government announced to facilitate comprehensive integration for all those seeking to settle in Sweden.

'All people who come to Sweden need to learn Swedish, get an education, and gain knowledge about how Swedish society works. I usually say: Welcome to Sweden. Here are the rules. Now we’re driving,' Pehrson noted.

The Ministry said that a specially appointed investigator will conduct a review of individuals’ social orientation and will evaluate as well as propose the scope, content, and methodology of the social orientation program, Schengenvisainfo reported.

With the findings of the investigator, the government would have an understanding of how much the immigrants have internalized Sweden’s basic values and a written test would be conducted.

'The investigator must submit proposals for scope, content, how the social orientation can be concluded with a passed written test, and how it can become part of municipal adult education,' the Ministry stated.

In an effort to ensure access to education and employment for all, the investigator will also be tasked with outlining proposals for mandatory education, enabling individuals to study and subsequently pursue employment opportunities within the country.

Sweden has tightened its policies for immigrants and the latest reforms include stricter criteria for family immigration and limited issuance of residence permits on humanitarian grounds.

There is an ongoing wave against immigration and countries like the United Kingdom and Australia have promulgated policies to discourage the relocation of people though Canada is still bringing in legislation which could be called pro-immigration.

