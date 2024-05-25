Search

Immigration

Italy now requires these additional documents for tourists to enter: Details inside

Web Desk
06:22 PM | 25 May, 2024
Italy now requires these additional documents for tourists to enter: Details inside

MILAN - The authorities in Italy have confirmed that tourists should bring additional documents to enter the country and explore its beauty.

In this regard, the Foreign Office has warned holidaymakers to prepare for four additional checks at the border.

As part of the fresh measures, Italian border control officials may request that tourists provide evidence of their holiday plans to ensure they have no intention of overstaying their visa-free limit.

Besides a valid passport, those entering the country might be asked to present proof of their accommodation, such as a hotel booking confirmation email, as well as a return or onward ticket.

Tourists could also be required to show proof of insurance for their trip or prove that they have sufficient funds for the duration of their stay.

According to Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tourists might be asked to prove the 'availability of financial means' to fund their stay.

"If foreign nationals are not able to prove the availability of the necessary resources, they will incur a rejection order by the border police authorities," reads a statement on the website.

The availability of funds could be demonstrated in the form of cash currency, bank guarantees, insurance policies, or bills of exchange. The Italian Ministry's website has highlighted that the daily rate per person required for travelers entering Italy is €36.67.

It is to be clarified that the UK Foreign office has also confirmed that at Italian border control, tourists may need to show proof of their accommodation, proof of insurance, a return or onward ticket, or enough money for the stay.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

06:31 PM | 25 May, 2024

PIA to expand domestic, international operations and here are new ...

06:22 PM | 25 May, 2024

Italy now requires these additional documents for tourists to enter: ...

06:07 PM | 25 May, 2024

UK finally makes decision on ending Graduate Visa route: Details ...

08:03 PM | 24 May, 2024

Canada to extend citizenship by descent beyond first generation: ...

07:55 PM | 24 May, 2024

43 Pakistani prisoners to return home, confirms minister

07:43 PM | 24 May, 2024

Traveling to UAE on visit visa? Here are fresh guidelines for ...

Immigration

08:53 PM | 22 May, 2024

Important Update on Pakistani Passport Fees in the USA

05:07 PM | 23 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia bans visit visa holders from entering Makkah amid Hajj ...

05:56 PM | 23 May, 2024

PIA offers 20% discount to Pakistani students flying to China for ...

10:48 AM | 23 May, 2024

How to apply for Sri Lanka e-Visa? Here's latest procedure

05:44 PM | 24 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah visa issuance and here's why

08:12 PM | 22 May, 2024

UK amends EU settlement Scheme and here are the changes

Advertisement

Latest

06:31 PM | 25 May, 2024

PIA to expand domestic, international operations and here are new destinations

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 25 May 2024

      
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 25, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: