Italy now requires these additional documents for tourists to enter: Details inside

MILAN - The authorities in Italy have confirmed that tourists should bring additional documents to enter the country and explore its beauty.

In this regard, the Foreign Office has warned holidaymakers to prepare for four additional checks at the border.

As part of the fresh measures, Italian border control officials may request that tourists provide evidence of their holiday plans to ensure they have no intention of overstaying their visa-free limit.

Besides a valid passport, those entering the country might be asked to present proof of their accommodation, such as a hotel booking confirmation email, as well as a return or onward ticket.

Tourists could also be required to show proof of insurance for their trip or prove that they have sufficient funds for the duration of their stay.

According to Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tourists might be asked to prove the 'availability of financial means' to fund their stay.

"If foreign nationals are not able to prove the availability of the necessary resources, they will incur a rejection order by the border police authorities," reads a statement on the website.

The availability of funds could be demonstrated in the form of cash currency, bank guarantees, insurance policies, or bills of exchange. The Italian Ministry's website has highlighted that the daily rate per person required for travelers entering Italy is €36.67.

It is to be clarified that the UK Foreign office has also confirmed that at Italian border control, tourists may need to show proof of their accommodation, proof of insurance, a return or onward ticket, or enough money for the stay.