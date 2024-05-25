PIA to expand domestic, international operations and here are new destinations

Search

Immigration

Web Desk
06:31 PM | 25 May, 2024
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's national carrier has announced to expand domestic and international flight operations for the benefit of travelers. 

In this regard, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to start domestic operations between Faisalabad and Karachi.

The flight operation between the two metropolitans would begin on June 9 and would facilitate the business community besides students and professionals.

Commenting on the expansion of flight operations, PIA General Manager Shafique Ahmad detailed that the airline will operate four weekly flights from Faisalabad to Karachi, adding that the carrier aims to uphold its international standards despite facing challenges.

It was also confirmed that PIA will resume services between Faisalabad and Jeddah, as well as Faisalabad and Medina which would help pilgrims heading to the holy kingdom.

It is to be highlighted that the government has already decided to privatize the national carrier for which preparations are in full swing.

The decision to privatize the national carrier was made during the previous caretaker regime headed by Anwar Ul Haq for which the government had hired a consultant who had submitted a comprehensive report in this regard.

As far as the timeline is concerned, the incumbent government has reiterated to complete the process by June this year; however, there could be some delay in the completion of the process.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to outsource three airports in the country i.e. Allama Iqbal International Airport, Jinnah International Airport Karachi, and Islamabad International Airport; the process to outsource the airport in Islamabad is already underway with plans to outsource the facility for 15 years. 

