Search

Immigration

How many Pakistanis were deported in last 3 years? Here are shocking official figures

Web Desk
03:37 PM | 3 Jan, 2024
How many Pakistanis were deported in last 3 years? Here are shocking official figures

ISLAMABAD - Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis travel to foreign countries each year but not all of them are fortunate enough to settle there and are forced to leave the country.

The Pakistanis deported by foreign countries on multiple accounts face difficulties in adjusting to their homeland due to multiple reasons including mismatched skills, incomplete documents, and cultural sensitivities.

The government of Pakistan has officially revealed the number of Pakistanis who were deported by foreign countries in the last three years.

According to the Ministry of Interior, as many as 154,205 Pakistani nationals were deported from different countries over the illegal entry in three years i.e. 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The revelations were made during the question hour session of the Upper House of the Parliament on Tuesday.

According to the official figures, 58,758 Pakistanis were deported in the year 2021 while the number of deportations was 51,869 for 2022. For 2023, the number of Pakistanis deported was 43,578.

The information was submitted in response to a question raised by JUI-F's Kamran Murtaza and implies that the number of deportations is way too high. 

The Interior Ministry has also stated in its reply that 39,201 Pakistanis were deported by air and 19,557 were deported by land route in 2022.

For 2022, 46,193 Pakistanis were deported by air and 5,676 were deported by land in 2022; for 2023, 37,487 Pakistanis were deported by air and 6,091 by land.

The ministry also clarified that 19 European countries deported 17,773 Pakistani nationals for the three years from 2021 to 2023. The details confirm that 1,270 Pakistanis were deported in 2021, 12,837 were deported in 2022 and the number of deportations for 2023 was 3,666.

As far as the countries are concerned, Greece deported 1,377 Pakistanis while Germany deported 962 Pakistanis in three years. Australia also deported 45 Pakistanis in the last three years as per the official figures while Ireland deported 2 Pakistanis.

Interestingly, Turkey deported the maximum number of Pakistanis i.e. over 15,040 in the last two years as per the information provided by the Ministry of Interior.

The shocking figures confirm that more and more Pakistanis intend to travel abroad in search of better employment opportunities even if they have incomplete documents, a visible signal of inflation and poor economic indicators of the country.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:11 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Pakistanis can travel to these 8 countries without visa on ordinary ...

09:25 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

E-passports issuance to become mandatory in Pakistan, confirms top ...

06:45 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

South Korea launches Digital Nomad visa and here are the details

08:56 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

India's plane chokes road traffic and that too without flying: Here's ...

01:01 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

Hajj 2024 balloting set for today: Here's the schedule

12:00 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

Islamabad airport employee finds bag worth over Rs 4 million and ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:37 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

How many Pakistanis were deported in last 3 years? Here are shocking official figures

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 3 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 3rd January 2024

Forex

Rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham; Check today forex rates - 3 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.9  283.65 
Euro EUR 309  312 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5  362 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7  77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.76 755.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.72 40.12
Danish Krone DKK 41.75 42.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.95
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.96 923.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.19 61.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.31 180.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 730.31 738.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.45 78.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 27.97 28.27
Swiss Franc CHF 334.17 336.67
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price goes up in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 3 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 January 2024

On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.

In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: