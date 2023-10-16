All-business-class airline finally adds economy class weeks after inauguration

HAMILTON - In a surprising turn of events, a newly launched airline touting all-business class cabins, has reversed its initial approach just weeks after its inaugural flight.
BermudAir positioned itself as tailored for "business and premium leisure travelers," and initially announced plans in August to operate two leased Embraer E175 planes with only 30 business class seats across 15 rows.
However, it has now decided to adopt a "dual-class" cabin model, incorporating an economy option for passengers.
BermudAir's CEO, Adam Scott, emphasized the move is aimed at providing guests with more flexibility but the shift in strategy has raised questions about the airline's potential to be a disruptive force in the industry.
While the change is expected to be implemented soon, details about the specific cabin configuration and number of economy class seats remain pending. Currently, BermudAir operates routes from Hamilton, Bermuda, to several destinations in the US, including Boston, Fort Lauderdale, and White Plains.
“The strategic shift in service plans enables BermudAir to honor its commitment to provide consistent, convenient service to and from Bermuda, while also responding to evolving market dynamics and preliminary guest feedback from its phased launch,” an official statement said.
'A key aspect of BermudAir's business strategy since inception, and of our commitment to Bermuda's community, is that the airline is available year-round,' founder and CEO Adam Scott said.
'A dual-class cabin allows us to continue to deliver on that promise, giving our guests more options to fly with BermudAir,' Scott added.
It bears mentioning that at the time of launching the all Business class flights, Bermuda's Minister of Transport Wayne Furbert had welcomed the carrier as Bermuda's first carrier working towards setting a new standard for travel.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 16, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|175.25
|177
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
On Monday, October 16, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Monday, October 16, 2023. As per the latest rate, single tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900.
22 Karat Gold price is Rs189,660, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for a single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.