All-business-class airline finally adds economy class weeks after inauguration

HAMILTON - In a surprising turn of events, a newly launched airline touting all-business class cabins, has reversed its initial approach just weeks after its inaugural flight.

BermudAir positioned itself as tailored for "business and premium leisure travelers," and initially announced plans in August to operate two leased Embraer E175 planes with only 30 business class seats across 15 rows.

However, it has now decided to adopt a "dual-class" cabin model, incorporating an economy option for passengers.

BermudAir's CEO, Adam Scott, emphasized the move is aimed at providing guests with more flexibility but the shift in strategy has raised questions about the airline's potential to be a disruptive force in the industry.

While the change is expected to be implemented soon, details about the specific cabin configuration and number of economy class seats remain pending. Currently, BermudAir operates routes from Hamilton, Bermuda, to several destinations in the US, including Boston, Fort Lauderdale, and White Plains.

“The strategic shift in service plans enables BermudAir to honor its commitment to provide consistent, convenient service to and from Bermuda, while also responding to evolving market dynamics and preliminary guest feedback from its phased launch,” an official statement said.

'A key aspect of BermudAir's business strategy since inception, and of our commitment to Bermuda's community, is that the airline is available year-round,' founder and CEO Adam Scott said.

'A dual-class cabin allows us to continue to deliver on that promise, giving our guests more options to fly with BermudAir,' Scott added.

It bears mentioning that at the time of launching the all Business class flights, Bermuda's Minister of Transport Wayne Furbert had welcomed the carrier as Bermuda's first carrier working towards setting a new standard for travel.