Finland amends Schengen Visa rules, increases daily financial requirement

HELSINKI - The authorities in Finland have confirmed increasing financial requirements to EUR 50 per day for travelers during their stay in the country.

The decision marks a significant hike from the previous EUR 30, as confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.

The adjustment aims to align with rising living costs and applies to short-term visits not exceeding 90 days. In addition to this adjustment, Finland will implement Article 14.4 of the EU’s Visa Code, introducing a maintenance and accommodation agreement.

Under the new regulations, a proof of sponsorship and/or accommodation form will be introduced which will permit visa applicants to utilize funds provided by their sponsors or hosts for their visit.

As part of the changes, Finnish citizens or residents with a valid residence permit can financially support the visa applicant by completing the proof of sponsorship form. This form would be sent alongside other documents for seeking the visa.

It is noteworthy that other European Union member states have different financial prerequisites. For instance, Belgium maintains a daily requirement of €45, rising to €95 for individuals staying at hotels or similar accommodations.

Finland, situated in Northern Europe, shares borders with Sweden, Norway, and Russia. It possesses a population of approximately 5.5 million people. Annually, the country welcomes around 3-4 million tourists drawn to its stunning natural landscapes, including thousands of lakes, forests, and the mesmerizing Northern Lights.

Finland is renowned for its sauna culture, innovative design, and education system, regularly topping global rankings for education quality. With a rich cultural heritage, it celebrates traditional festivals like Midsummer and delights visitors with Finnish cuisine, including favorites like salmon, rye bread, and hearty stews. The country's Lapland region, home to Santa Claus Village, attracts families and winter enthusiasts seeking snow-based adventures, reindeer rides, and the chance to meet Father Christmas.

The country is a leader in gender equality and social welfare.