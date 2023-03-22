Search

6000 Hajj applications received in single day as deadline nears

Web Desk 10:45 PM | 22 Mar, 2023
ISLAMABAD - As many as 6000 Hajj applications were received in a single day as the deadline for submission of applications nears.

 An official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) and Interfaith Harmony disclosed that in total 16,700 Hajj applications have been received up until now in the designated banks across the country.

Out of the total applicants, 15,600 applications were received under the regular Government Hajj Scheme while 1,100 applications were processed under Sponsorship Hajj Scheme; the last day to submit applications is March 31st.

The official opined that the ratio of Hajj application received were increasing with every passing day, adding that to participate in the Sponsorship Hajj Scheme, the dues must be remitted to any dollar account of the religious affairs ministry mentioning the applicant’s name, computerized national identity card and contact numbers.

It took two or three business days to transfer money from abroad, he told state run APP.

The official clarified that due to deduction of bank commission in Sponsorship Hajj Scheme, the difference of up to 80 dollars could be deposited in Pakistani rupees as per instructions of the ministry to the banks.

He said religious affairs ministry was in constant contact with four Hajj helplines and designated banks for the convenience of applicants. The official clarified that a proposal to defer medical fitness certificates for overseas Pakistanis until their arrival in Pakistan was under consideration.

Pakistan’s quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims. This is the first time that the government of Saudi Arabia has restored the number of pilgrims to pre-Covid levels. 

It is to be highlighted that 50 percent quota has been reserved for Sponsorship scheme which is a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.

Under the scheme, overseas Pakistanis would be able to get exemption from the usual balloting process but depositing dollars from Pakistan is not allowed. This facility would be available on 'first come first serve' basis.

Moreover, three percent (2,688) of the total seats under the government Hajj scheme will be reserved for hardship cases like newborns or broken families.

Pilgrims who have performed Hajj in the last five are not eligible to apply in the regular Hajj scheme this year but Mahram of women going to Hajj for the first time will be exempt from this condition.

The Hajj will take place in June this year and the government of Saudi Arabia is finalizing the details for the biggest religious event of the kingdom.

