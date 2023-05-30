Direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Karachi to be operational soon

Search

Immigration

Web Desk 11:47 PM | 30 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD - In a bid to enhance economic and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Malaysia, direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Karachi will soon be launched.

The remarks were made by Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, the Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan during a meeting with Adnan Jalil, KP Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education at the High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad.

The Malaysian dignitary emphasized that the restoration of direct air connectivity will strengthen economic, trade, and social integration between the two countries, highlighting that bilateral cooperation and development in the tourism sector will also witness a significant boost.

The Malaysian official elaborated that while direct flights are currently operational from Lahore, the plan is to extend them to other cities, including the port city of Karachi.

Mazlan acknowledged the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sectors, including direct flights, and assured that these connections would be restored. He attributed Malaysia's current development to its long and medium-term economic plans, adjusted every five years. 

During the meeting, the Malaysian envoy stressed the untapped potential for bilateral trade between Pakistan and Malaysia, expressing the need for further growth. He extended a special invitation to businessmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to actively participate in this process and contribute to building stronger relations.

It bears mentioning that Malaysia welcomes millions of tourists each year including from Pakistan who are mesmerized by the beauty and economic prowess of the country.

According to the official data provided by the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia), a total of 26.1 million tourists visited Malaysia in 2019.

The country offers a diverse range of attractions that cater to every traveler's interest including Kuala Lumpur which boasts iconic landmarks like the Petronas Twin Towers, vibrant street markets, and delicious street food as well as Penang which is known as the 'Pearl of the Orient'.

The world-famous Langkawi is also in Malaysia which is an archipelago of 99 islands and is known for its stunning beaches, lush rainforests, and a cable car ride to Mount Mat Cincang.

Moreover, the city of Malacca showcases a blend of Chinese, Dutch, and Portuguese influences through its well-preserved architecture and rich heritage; other attractions include Borneo and Cameron Highlands.

Immigration

