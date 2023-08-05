Search

Skip bag drop and head straight to security: This European airline has expanded time-saving facility for travelers

09:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2023
BRUSSELS - In a bid to facilitate the travelers who have to fly in the wee hours, Europe’s renowned airline, has expanded its popular Twilight Bag Drop service to Glasgow airport.

Under the service, flyers scheduled for early morning flights can drop their bags off the evening before, skipping bag drop and heading straight to security on the day of travel.

The service is free and is set to become popular with families who are traveling with easyJet for their summer holidays.

As per the details, the service will be available to all flyers on early morning flights departing before 0830 at Glasgow; bags can be dropped between 1600 and 2100 the day before the flight. 

Besides the bag drop facility, the carrier has also put in place a range of customer-friendly initiatives to help families flying during the school holidays, including a family hotline, a new WhatsApp channel and extended customer service opening hours.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, commented on the initiative that the airline is always looking for new ways to make travel as easy as possible.

“As families look forward to jetting off on their summer holidays, we’ve also put in place some extra support over this busy period, extending our customer service hours and providing dedicated customer service support and adding more people to our customer service team, we are ensuring our customers have the support they need when they travel with us this summer, for a quicker and easier journey.”

easyJet offers Twilight bag drop services to flyers across five of its key UK airports: London Gatwick, Bristol, Manchester, Edinburgh, and now Glasgow.

