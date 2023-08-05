Search

Here are key points of 30-page detailed judgement issued in Toshakhana case

Web Desk 09:39 PM | 5 Aug, 2023
Here are key points of 30-page detailed judgement issued in Toshakhana case
Source: File photo

The 30-page detailed judgement in the Toshakhana case says, "The account of the accused former PM Imran Khan bearing no.3256 was reflecting only one single large deposit of Rs.30 million during the period 22-01-2019 to 30-06-2019.

"During scrutiny, the accused could not establish the amount of Rs.58 million deposited in the Bank Alfalah. During proceedings before the election commission, the accused neither disclosed the name of the buyer nor produced any receipt.

"The referred facts show that the accused furnished false declaration and false statement before the Election Commission of Pakistan. The accused took the stance that he had further gifted the said gifts to someone, did not mention the name of the person to whom the gift was made.

"Similarly, he did not mention the cost value of the gifts. It has been established that the accused has furnished false statements and false declarations to the Election Commission and Form-B for the year 2019/2020. In 2020/2021, he did not mention the details of the gifts in Form-B.

It is astonishing that the accused and his wife who remained First Lady have no jewellery. At this point, the complainant's counsel referred to reply of question no 25 that assessed value of "Toshakhana" gifts in question was Rs.107 million and the accused deposited about Rs.21.5 million.

The accused referred to a list at page no 11 and maintained that he procured these gifts of Rs.107 million in consideration of Rs.21.5 million and sold them in consideration of Rs.58 million. However, this figure has not been mentioned in Form-B.

The accused was under the obligation to mention the assessed value of the gifts; however even the sale proceeds are not mentioned in Form-B for the year 2018-2019. The accused has not mentioned the said jewellery despite the fact that a particular column is provided in the Form-B.

The accused was a bit conscious of mentioning his four goats however was not conscious of mentioning the jewellery. The accused and his wife own three houses of 300 kanal, 7 kanal and 3 kanal and that three houses are equipped with furniture of Rs.500,000, yet another false statement.

It is established beyond any doubt that the accused while filing his Form - B had made false declarations of his assets. It is again admitted by the accused in his defence statement that relevant assets / items were not disclosed in the Form - B.

Thus, the accused being dishonest and deceitful, made false declarations in his Forms - B for the financial years 2018-2019, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, and thereby committed the offence of Corrupt Practice under Section 167(a) read with Section 173 of the Election Act, 2017. The accused has committed offense of corrupt practices by making and publishing false statements/declaration in respect of assets acquired by way of gifts from Toshakhana and disposed of during the years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.

He has been found guilty of corrupt practices by hiding the benefits he accrued from national exchequer wilfully and intentionally. He cheated while providing information about gifts he obtained from Toshakhana which later proved to be false and inaccurate.

His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt. Accordingly, the accused is convicted under section 174 of The Election Act 2017, and sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment with fine of Rs.100,000. And in case of default, he shall also suffer six months of simple imprisonment.

