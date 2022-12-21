Etihad airways warns of delay over Christmas 

Etihad Airways has warned passengers of delays over Christmas and New Year's Eve at major British airports.
The airline will be operating as scheduled to London’s Heathrow and Manchester during the scheduled protests by the UK’s Border Force staff but the delays seem to be imminent now.
The Border Force staff at passport control in the UK will go on strike at several airports, impacting the travellers and locals as well.
To lessen disruption due to strikes, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will be limiting ticket sales to London Heathrow Airport during the period of strike. The delays are expected as around 1,000 Border Force staff will observe a strike on December 23 to 26 and 28 to 31 at different airports in the UK at a time when Christmas is attracting tourists.
The UAE-London sector is amongst the busiest in the world and the protest is sure to cause possible delays on arrival at London’s Heathrow and Manchester airports.
The queues at passport control may be longer than normal; however, the British authorities are trying to put in contingency measures to ensure clearance of passengers.
The prolonged strike on the eve of Christmas is expected to impact departures from the UK as well.
Despite the protests, electronic passport control gates (e-gates) could be used by those arriving into the UK holding passports from the UK, US, EU, Australia, Canada, Iceland, Japan, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Korea and Switzerland.
The Public and Commercial Service (PCS) union announced the strike action as a means for its members to protect their financial interests, claiming that the cost of living has sky- rocketed.
“We have been taken for granted for too long. Strike action puts significant pressure on the employer – in our case, the government – to negotiate a fair settlement with us,” it stated.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 21, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.7
|235.25
|Euro
|EUR
|256.5
|259
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294.5
|297.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.4
|68
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|598.47
|602.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.99
|1686.34
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.24
|32.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|734.17
|739.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.8
|588.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,000 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,040. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Karachi
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Quetta
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Attock
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Multan
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
