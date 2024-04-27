Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia bans Hajj but only for these Muslims

Web Desk
07:13 PM | 27 Apr, 2024
Saudi Arabia bans Hajj but only for these Muslims

RIYADH - A council of senior scholars in Saudi Arabia has banned the performance of Hajj for those Muslims who do not have an official permit.

A fatwa (legal edict) also cited by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has been issued that bans performing the holy pilgrimage without an official permit.

The Ministry cited the fatwa and urged those planning to perform the pilgrimage to adhere to set regulations and guidelines.

The fatwa and the follow-up guidelines have been issued as the kingdom tries to uphold the highest level of security and safety standards to protect the pilgrims from different countries who would arrive in the country in millions. 

The fatwa was issued after thorough scrutiny conducted by the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, and the Council of Senior Scholars.

The decision to make the permit mandatory is also rooted in Islamic law besides looking at it through the lens of laws and regulations.

According to the Council, those who honor this legal accountability of having the official permit will not only avoid legal repercussions but also be duly rewarded by the Almighty; the Council also reiterated that this sacred journey must be approached with reverence and respect.

It is to be mentioned that the government of Saudi Arabia is currently finalizing arrangements for Hajj which is scheduled to take place in June this year. The authorities in the kingdom are expecting to welcome over 2 million pilgrims from across the world.

As far as Pakistan is concerned, in 2023, the Saudi government restored the country's pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and abolished the upper age limit of 65. This year, the Pakistani government announced the results of a draw for Hajj 2024 in December 2023, with more than 63,000 applicants selected for the pilgrimage under the government scheme. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global

Facebook Comments

