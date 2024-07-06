South Korea eases visa rules for foreign research students: Here's what has changed

SEOUL - The government of South Korea has visibly eased the visa rules for foreign research students as the country aims to attract top talent from across the world.

The Ministry of Justice announced this week that it will expand the eligibility criteria for E-3 (research) and D-2-5 (research student) visas to attract more international talent in science and technology.

As per existing practice, D-2-5 visas are limited to holders of master's and doctoral degrees, as well as foreign undergraduate students invited by specific research institutions like the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and the Daegu-Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST).

Critics in academia pointed out that this prevented other domestic universities from recruiting potential researchers from foreign institutions, calling on the authorities to ease the visa restrictions.

In response, the Ministry of Justice has broadened the criteria to allow domestic universities ranked among the top globally to invite foreign undergraduate students in science and technology using the D-2-5 visa. These include universities ranked in the top 200 of the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings or in the top 500 of the QS World University Rankings.

Similarly, the E-3 visa, previously available only to master's and doctoral degree holders with significant work experience, will now be open to master's degree holders even without prior work experience if they have graduated from a world-class university or have contributed to a renowned academic publication.

The ministry highlighted that the government aims to enhance the attractiveness of research-related visas to attract global talent in science and technology.

There has been a shift in the approach regarding the destination for foreign students and South Korea is becoming attractive every day. As far as the statistics are concerned, over 180,000 foreign students are currently enrolled in Korean universities, and with relaxed visa rules, the numbers can see a spike.